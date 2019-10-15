Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 14,802 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,802 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. 3,771,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,735,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Glenn acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at $757,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

