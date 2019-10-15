Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 23,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.73. 4,784,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,506. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

