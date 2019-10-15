Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,394. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $55.20 and a 1-year high of $65.41.

