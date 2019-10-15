Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) is Tributary Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,596 shares during the period. Stifel Financial accounts for 2.0% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $27,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $42,459,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,177,000 after acquiring an additional 651,701 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,758,000 after acquiring an additional 495,421 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,894,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 190,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 120,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

NYSE:SF traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,183. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $133,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,359.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $82,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,117.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,162 shares of company stock worth $1,433,327. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.