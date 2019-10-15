Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of FibroGen Call Options (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,803 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 825% compared to the typical daily volume of 195 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 1.84. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 335.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $485,662.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,108.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $139,905.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,792 shares of company stock worth $6,378,330 over the last ninety days. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 832.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.