Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 2,079 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,880,000 after purchasing an additional 411,655 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,928 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.66.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

