Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 2,408 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,131 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 56,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

TJX stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. 4,923,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,960,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

