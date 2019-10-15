Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $763,000 Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 45.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $313,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.21. The company had a trading volume of 904,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,484. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $167.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

