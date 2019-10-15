Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,751 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 80.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 226.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FL. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $33.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.27%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.