Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,109 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 897.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,444,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,372 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,570,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,196,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,420,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,580,000 after acquiring an additional 962,587 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.24. 1,795,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Barclays began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

