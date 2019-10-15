Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286,716 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,978,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 563.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,246,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,952,000 after buying an additional 1,058,843 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 797,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,441,000 after buying an additional 475,737 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.04. 24,848,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,072,018. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.