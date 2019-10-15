Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,072 Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,072 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 9.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 16.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $357,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 60,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $493.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.61. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 26.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

