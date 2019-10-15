Summit X LLC Acquires 326 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. 49,723,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,687,070. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.