Summit X LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 833,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,490,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,946,000 after acquiring an additional 627,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,346 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average is $90.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.3671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

