Summit X LLC Sells 496 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. PS Business Parks comprises approximately 0.9% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 18.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 67.3% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 55,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 82.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,203. PS Business Parks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.09 and a fifty-two week high of $186.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.04.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.10 million. Equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $325,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.