Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62, 595,622 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 820,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNSS. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46,464 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 563,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 401,193 shares during the last quarter. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

