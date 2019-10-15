SunTrust Banks (STI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect SunTrust Banks to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SunTrust Banks to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

SunTrust Banks stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. SunTrust Banks has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $69.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.