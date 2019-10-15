SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SIVB stock traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.16. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $177.70 and a 12 month high of $298.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.69.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,198 shares of company stock worth $1,335,030 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $224.59 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.27.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.