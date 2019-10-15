Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES’ differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). “

SYKE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $31.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,125.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,189,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,661,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth $623,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 125.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 167,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter worth $456,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

