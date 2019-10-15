Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.55 Million

Analysts expect Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) to post sales of $164.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Synergy Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $201.00 million. Synergy Resources posted sales of $160.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Synergy Resources will report full year sales of $693.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.20 million to $784.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $763.99 million, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synergy Resources.

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.12 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Synergy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Synergy Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.88. 1,612,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,658. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. Synergy Resources has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

About Synergy Resources

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

