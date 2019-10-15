Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCMD shares. BTIG Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director Richard Nigon sold 5,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $263,952.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $115,092.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,904 shares of company stock worth $2,529,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.13. 91,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,280. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.68, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.