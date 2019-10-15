Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.94.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69. Tallgrass Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Tallgrass Energy’s payout ratio is presently 170.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

