Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

Shares of TGE opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. Tallgrass Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million. Analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,309,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 35.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,332,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 200.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 96,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 64,287 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

