Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has $25.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tapestry from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.25.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $453,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994,567 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Tapestry by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,326,188 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $169,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,774 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 347.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,946,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $156,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,023 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Tapestry by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,397,123 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $139,521,000 after purchasing an additional 318,716 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,587,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.