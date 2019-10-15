Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) shares traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15, 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 55,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

