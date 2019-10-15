TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGBD. ValuEngine upgraded TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCG BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.01 on Monday. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $838.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 85.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TCG BDC by 99.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 192,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 31.0% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in TCG BDC during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 33.1% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

