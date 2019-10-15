Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price target on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tech Data to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Shares of TECD stock opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. Tech Data has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $111.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average is $99.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tech Data will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $157,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,050,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,352,943. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.