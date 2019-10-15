Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,801,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 1,821,662 shares.The stock last traded at $7.77 and had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEF. Bank of America cut shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Telefonica had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Analysts expect that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the second quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the second quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the second quarter worth $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the second quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

