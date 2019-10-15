Telstra Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Telstra Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telstra in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telstra’s FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Telstra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of Telstra stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. Telstra has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

