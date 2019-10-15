The Panoply (LON:TPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.26

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.26 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 10068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.11).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.55. The company has a market cap of $39.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70.

About The Panoply (LON:TPX)

The Panoply Holdings plc focuses on the specialist information technology and innovation consulting businesses in Europe. The company is based in Sevenoaks, the United Kingdom.

