TheStreet Lowers SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 120.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.57% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

