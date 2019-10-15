Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Planet Fitness worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.79. 1,298,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $81.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.75.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.04.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

