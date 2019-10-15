Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,880,000 after purchasing an additional 254,042 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,042,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,558 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 464,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 179,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 777,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,515,000 after purchasing an additional 163,280 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.93. 579,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -754.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

