Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 34.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,137,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Constellation Brands by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,064 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,363,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,445,000 after purchasing an additional 242,621 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,847,000 after purchasing an additional 629,124 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $228.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

