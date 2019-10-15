Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 13,984 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises approximately 1.6% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $147.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $13,442,746.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,066,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,343.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,259. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.22.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

