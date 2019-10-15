Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Takes $4.91 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,000. Fiserv makes up 1.4% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,440,000 after purchasing an additional 322,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,004,000 after purchasing an additional 758,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,315,000 after purchasing an additional 513,992 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.89. 2,616,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,465. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.40. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at $40,112,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $2,591,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,229 shares in the company, valued at $28,118,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $14,713,000 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

