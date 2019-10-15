Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TIF. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE TIF traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,505. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.57.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 14.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 99,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 80.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,576 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

