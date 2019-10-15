TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,198 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 4.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 202.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura upped their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

