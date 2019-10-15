Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.79

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and traded as high as $17.10. Toshiba shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 7,251 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toshiba in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

