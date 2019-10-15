Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 1,192 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Transportation Average ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 51,081 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 16,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 7,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYT traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.58. The company had a trading volume of 164,108 shares. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.85 and its 200-day moving average is $187.28.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

