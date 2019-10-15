Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 5,300 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 101.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $981,887.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,570 shares of company stock worth $1,978,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. 1,760,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,691. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

