Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $2.76 Million Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,715 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $175,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.48. 2,787,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,332. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1%.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

