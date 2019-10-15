Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.89 Million Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,541,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,624 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,634,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,526,000 after purchasing an additional 128,886 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,369,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,192,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after purchasing an additional 165,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,804,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.21. 904,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average of $155.21. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $167.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $526,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

