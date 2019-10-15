Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Short Interest Update

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $3.00 target price on Town Sports International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

Shares of CLUB stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 103,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,916. Town Sports International has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Town Sports International will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Walsh bought 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $128,188.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,288.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp bought 395,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $663,811.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 696,549 shares of company stock worth $1,153,274 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 34.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 618,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 158,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 6,018.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 266,183 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.