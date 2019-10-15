Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of TCAP opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Tp Icap has a one year low of GBX 265.40 ($3.47) and a one year high of GBX 353.50 ($4.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 319.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tp Icap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

In other news, insider David Shalders bought 14,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £39,814.69 ($52,024.94).

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

