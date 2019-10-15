Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,438,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,354,963,000 after buying an additional 271,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,247,000 after buying an additional 904,028 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,075,000 after buying an additional 2,326,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,618,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,070,000 after buying an additional 51,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,599,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,738,000 after buying an additional 105,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.08.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $143.31. The company had a trading volume of 878,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.36 and a 200-day moving average of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

