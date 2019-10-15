Trent Thad Sells 40,000 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Stock

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) CFO Trent Thad sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,281,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,800. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.82. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CY shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.