Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.22. Trevali Mining shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 105,124 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on TV. Cormark cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut Trevali Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $170.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$86.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevali Mining Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Trevali Mining (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

