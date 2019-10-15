Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 680 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Baxter International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,104. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $1,235,359 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

