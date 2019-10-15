Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,383. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.52 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

